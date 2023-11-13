System in Caribbean could become tropical depression: Will it impact Florida? Here's what the NHC says

The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical system in the Caribbean which has a 60% chance of development over the next seven days.

The broad area of low pressure is likely to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days and a tropical depression could form late this week as the system drifts northeastward across the western and central portions of the Caribbean Sea, forecasters said in a Monday advisory.

Overall trends have this system developing and moving northeastward over Jamaica, Cuba and Hispaniola before heading out into the Atlantic by this weekend.

At this time, there is no threat to Florida.

If the system were to become a named storm, it would be called Vince, the 20th named storm of the 2023 season.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

