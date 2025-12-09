Swastikas painted on Brevard County bike trail investigated as hate crime

The Brief Police are investigating after swastikas and other hate symbols were spray-painted at Grapefruit Trails in Palm Bay, marking the first incident of its kind in over a decade. The Brevard Mountain Bike Association quickly removed the graffiti and filed a report, while riders said the vandalism deeply affected their close-knit community. Police are reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses, and the association plans its next trail cleanup in January.



Police are investigating after swastikas and other hate symbols were spray-painted across a popular mountain biking trail in Brevard County.

It marks the first incident of its kind there in more than a decade, according to the Brevard Mountain Bike Association.

The backstory:

Riders discovered the vandalism about two weeks ago at Grapefruit Trails in Palm Bay. The graffiti was found on tables, sunshades, signs and a water tower.

"There was a swastika and some other hate symbols painted over there," said Glenn Dunnam, president of the Brevard Mountain Bike Association. "All I could think was, ‘Wow, what did the public see until we were able to get out here and get that corrected?’ It kind of hurt."

The group held an emergency cleanup and removed all the graffiti, then filed a report with police.

Palm Bay police confirmed their patrol division is investigating the markings as a possible hate crime.

"No arrests have been made as we do not have any suspect information at this time," the department said in a statement.

Regular riders say the vandalism shook a close-knit community.

"I felt hurt because we come here pretty much every day," one biker told FOX 35. "We look out for each other."

They also had a message for whoever is responsible: "Your actions affect the community. There’s no need for that."

The trail sits near several Palm Bay neighborhoods. Police are checking for surveillance footage and speaking with potential witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Palm Bay police.

The Brevard Mountain Bike Association plans its next trail cleanup in January.