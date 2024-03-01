SUV crashes into Canton Walmart ending up inside store, several injured

An SUV crashed through an entrance at the Canton Walmart on Ford Road at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

According to a couple family members off-camera, the driver suffered a seizure which caused the crash. Police have not confirmed that as the cause.

Police say that several people inside received injuries with many transported by rescue units from surrounding cities, including Canton. Among those injured was a young child, although details have not been released describing the victims.

Police Chief Chad Baugh said bystanders inside the store helped in the emergency efforts.

"It was real fortunate, we had some patrons in the store that weren't hurt that actually assisted us along with our fire department who transported some of the victims of the crash," Baugh told FOX 2.



The entry point appears to have been at a service entrance on the side of the building, near the pharmacy.

One man working inside as a vendor told FOX what he saw.

"It was pretty crazy, like the racks are totally pushed back and honestly where she came through the building there, it was probably 15 feet from me," he said. "I was like right there, and they went through right there. There was one small wall that was separating (me) from where I was working."

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time and the circumstances are still unclear.

Witness video showed the SUV in the middle of the store, near the dinnerware aisle. A trail of debris and collapsed shelves and run-down displays could be seen inside around the vehicle.

The vehicle appears to be a black SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee according to social media posts from the scene.

