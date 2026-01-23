SUV crashes into DeLand nursing home, no residents injured

The Brief An SUV crashed into Blue Lake Post-Acute nursing home in DeLand Thursday, damaging two bedrooms. No residents were injured, and staff quickly ensured everyone’s safety. The driver was hospitalized, and authorities are investigating the cause.



A driver crashed an SUV into a Volusia County nursing home Thursday afternoon, leaving a large hole in the building but causing no injuries to residents, authorities said.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. at Blue Lake Post Acute, a DeLand nursing and rehabilitation center.

What we know:

The crash reportedly damaged two bedrooms, but no patients were inside at the time.

The driver was transported to a hospital by ambulance, though authorities have not released an update on their condition, according to the DeLand Fire Department.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The facility administrator said staff were startled by the loud crash but responded quickly to ensure everyone was safe. "Everyone is okay," she said.

Staff were working to return the facility to normal operations.

Fire and police crews responded to the scene, closing the road while the SUV was removed from the building.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The building remains visibly damaged, with a gaping hole where the SUV struck.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released details on what caused the vehicle to leave the road and crash into the structure. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash.