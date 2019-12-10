Suspects wanted for kidnapping, forcing man to withdraw cash

Houston police are searching for two male suspects who allegedly kidnapped a man, took him to a bank and forced him to withdraw money from his account.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in the aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon that occurred on November 29.

The victim was delivering vehicles to a dealership in Houston from Las Vegas and decided to take a nap in his vehicle in a parking lot at I-10 and Highway 6 while he waited for the dealership to open. Authorities say two armed unknown males approached him, demanded his phone and wallet, and then took him to a bank on Old Spanish Trail. Police say a suspect was able to withdraw $1,000 from the man’s bank account at an ATM.

Police are searching for two male suspects who allegedly kidnapped a man and forced him to withdraw money from his bank account. (Houston Police Department)

Authorities say the man was held at gunpoint and later taken to another bank on West Sam Houston Parkway South. According to police, the suspect told the man he would kill him if he did not cooperate as they went inside together and forced the suspect to withdraw $10,000 from the teller.

The man was able to write a note stating that he needed help. Authorities say the teller asked the man to sit in the lobby to help delay as they called police. As the suspect and the victim waited, the suspect got up and left.

The suspects are described only as two black males ages 25 to 27 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.