Suspects in Florida stole car, crashed into Amazon truck, deputies say

The Brief Three suspects are accused of crashing a stolen car into an Amazon truck in Sanford. The car was taken after a break-in at a home inside a gated neighborhood. The suspects were caught shortly after and are now facing multiple charges.



Home surveillance video captured the moments three suspects ran from the scene of a crash after allegedly slamming a stolen car into an Amazon delivery truck in a Seminole County neighborhood.

What we know:

Three suspects are facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a home in Sanford’s Lake Forest neighborhood and crashing it into an Amazon truck. The suspects reportedly broke into the home, stole car keys, and fled the scene in the stolen vehicle. After the crash, they were seen fleeing on foot before being picked up by another car.

The backstory:

The suspects are believed to have known the victim whose vehicle was stolen, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The stolen car was taken from a residence inside the gated Lake Forest community, suggesting the suspects may have had prior access or familiarity with the area.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the names or ages of the suspects. The motive behind the break-in and whether the suspects were targeting the vehicle or something else inside the home remains unclear. It is also unknown if the getaway driver will face charges.

What they're saying:

The incident began when the suspects broke into a home in Sanford’s Lake Forest community, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the group took the keys to a vehicle parked at the residence and fled in the stolen car.

The crash occurred shortly afterward. Witnesses said the suspects jumped out of the damaged vehicle and were picked up by another driver waiting nearby.

"I actually stopped the car on the way out to just say, ‘Hey, what’s going on? You guys are kind of speeding through,’" said neighbor Marty Hardin. "I noticed the passenger had on a … ski mask on, which I thought was really odd."

