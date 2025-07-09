Suspects caught after bold ATM theft spree across Orange County, deputies say

The Brief Three suspects were arrested after a stolen van was used to rip out an ATM in a July 4th theft caught on video. Deputies say the same group may be tied to similar ATM crimes since May, often using stolen vehicles. The investigation is ongoing, with concerns mounting over public safety and possible further connections.



Three suspects have been arrested following a string of bold ATM thefts, including one caught on video over the Fourth of July holiday, when a stolen van was used to rip an ATM from the ground outside a laundromat, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a series of ATM thefts in Orange County, including a July 4th incident in which surveillance video captured a stolen van dragging an ATM from a laundromat.

Deputies say similar crimes have been occurring since May, with the group allegedly using stolen vehicles—sometimes taken from churches—to commit the heists.

The suspects were tracked by helicopter, evaded stop sticks, crashed into a semi, and then attempted to flee on foot before being captured and booked into jail.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly released the identities of the suspects or specific charges. It’s also unclear exactly how many ATM thefts are being linked to the group or how much money may have been stolen during the spree. Investigators continue to look into whether additional suspects or accomplices were involved.

The backstory:

The suspects’ arrest follows months of criminal activity that has alarmed business owners and residents in Orange County. Deputies say the crew used calculated tactics—including the use of stolen vans and early-morning getaways—to target ATMs across the area. In at least one case, the getaway vehicle was stolen from a local church, adding to public outrage.

What they're saying:

Experts warn these types of crimes endanger the public beyond financial loss.

"You know, you have people walking, you have pedestrians, you got bicyclists. You certainly have other vehicles on the road at the time of these grabs," said James Copenhaver, who now works as a crime analyst. "It places all of us at harm."

Deputies said they also discovered a stolen rifle while searching a suspect’s home, indicating a potential for escalation.

What's next:

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and more charges or arrests could follow.