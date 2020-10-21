Suspect in Houston police sergeant's death could face death penalty

Elmer Manzano, 51, was charged with capital murder of a police officer, attempted capital murder of a police officer, and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury on Wednesday.

Manzano is also facing federal charges for "being an alien in possession of a firearm and as a felon in possession of a firearm." He is an El Salvadorian national who is in the U.S. illegally.

On Tuesday morning, officers responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Holly Hall.

Houston police say Manzano's estranged wife was moving out and wanted to get some items from the apartment, but the door was locked.

The suspect’s 14-year-old son, who had been in the parking lot with the mom and officers for an hour, unlocked the door to the apartment and opened the door. That's when the suspect began shooting at the officers.

Officer Courtney Waller was shot in the arm, and Manzano's teen son was also injured. Both are in stable condition at a local hospital.

Sgt. Preston was shot in the head and the shoulder. He was transported to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center where he died from the injuries.

During the shooting, Manzano suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to an area hospital in stable condition where he remains in custody.

Court documents show that the Harris County District Attorney's Office is pursuing the death penalty against the suspect.

Manzano is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. He has been denied bail.