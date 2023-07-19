Man at large after 1 person shot in face in Kissimmee hotel parking lot, deputies say

article

One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in the face at a Kissimmee hotel Wednesday morning, Osceola County Deputies said.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. and deputies believe an altercation began involving two men. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Arlington Inn at 4657 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

The suspect, who witnesses describe as a Black man is still at large.

The area is known to have heavy drug activity. The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

Deputies said the victim is in critical condition.