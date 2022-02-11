Susan Powell’s father joins team for renewed search in Utah desert

Susan Cox Powell disappeared more than 12 years ago and there are now new search efforts happening in a desert in Utah.

A team went out to Utah’s West Desert to search an abandoned mine after receiving a tip that Powell may have been out there, KSTU-TV reported.

After several days of digging, Chuck Cox, Powell’s father, flew in from Washington state to join in on the search.

"I wish there was more," Cox told the station. "I'm glad for what they've got, and I'm wanting to get back down and bring up more stuff. It wasn't gonna get searched any other way. And I'll just be glad to find out, is she here, is she not, who was here?"

Cox hasn’t stopped looking for his daughter after all these years.

"The likelihood is pretty low that we're going to find something, but on the other hand, she's still out there somewhere," Cox said.

During the dig, the team found some items which will be given to Cox which will then be analyzed.

Susan Powell disappeared in December 2009 and her case has never been solved.

Powell's sons 7-year-old Charlie Powell and 5-year-old Braden Powell were killed in 2012 by their father, Josh Powell. Josh was also the prime suspect in their mother’s disappearance.



While police investigated Susan Powell's disappearance, Josh Powell and the two boys moved to Pierce County. The state later took the children away from their father and put them in the temporary custody of Susan’s parents.



In 2012, the boys were brought to his house for a supervised visit, but Powell locked a Washington state caseworker outside. He then attacked his kids with a hatchet before all three died in an explosive house fire.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram