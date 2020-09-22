Survey: 40% of Americans would give up their dog over their phone for a month

article

Dogs are man's best friend, but apparently many people consider their phone their bestie instead.

According to a new survey by the online marketing platform SimpleTexting, when asked to choose between being without their dog for a month or their smartphone, 40-percent of respondents said they would rather keep their phone.

"Despite the constant state of flux that the year of 2020 will bring, one fact remains certain: Americans are tied to their smartphones," SimpleTexting states on its website.

MORE NEWS: Michelob Ultra hiring ‘chief exploration officer’ to visit national parks

They surveyed 1,000 smartphone owners across all 50 states to find out exactly which pleasures Americans would sacrifice to keep their smartphones.

Besides kicking their dog to the curb, here are the other things that people are willing to give up for a month to stay glued to their phones:

Advertisement

44-percent of millennial respondents would rather be separated from their significant other than their smartphone

72-percent of respondents would rather be separated from alcohol over their smartphone

64-percent of respondents would rather be separated from coffee than their smartphone

Of Gen Z respondents, 56-percent would rather give up sex for a month than be apart from their cellphone

44-percent of respondents would rather serve jury duty for 5 days than be separated from their smartphone for 5 days

47-percent of respondents would rather stay with their in-laws for a month than be apart from their cellphone for a month

70-percent of respondents would rather give up Netflix for a month than their phone

You can read more of the results HERE.

MORE NEWS: Newborn piglet melts hearts with adorable photo shoot