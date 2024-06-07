Supreme Court justices disclose how many gifts they received

U.S. Supreme Court Justices have raked in millions of dollars worth in gifts over the last two decades, with Justice Clarence Thomas acknowledging Friday that more travel was paid for by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow and several colleagues reporting six-figure payments as part of book deals.

According to the Associated Press, justices adopted an ethics code in November, though it lacks a means of enforcement. The code treats travel, food and lodging as expenses rather than gifts, for which monetary values must be reported. Justices aren't required to attach a value to expenses.

Then in March, the federal judiciary began requiring judges to disclose travel-related gifts and their values — rather than reporting such gifts as reimbursements. The justices say they generally abide by the same rules.

Gifts received by Justice Clarence Thomas

Thomas, who has faced criticism for failing to report luxury trips paid for by Crow and others over many years, said in his annual financial disclosure that, in 2019, Crow paid for a hotel room in Bali, Indonesia, for a single night, and food and lodging at a private club in Sonoma County, California. He did not report any travel paid by others last year.

The U.S. Supreme Court is pictured on June 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The disclosure on Indonesia is curious for what it omits: the rest of the trip. ProPublica reported last year that Thomas flew to Indonesia on Crow’s private jet and then boarded his superyacht for an islands tour, one of many trips Crow has given to Thomas and his wife, Ginni, over the years.

Gifts received by Ketanji Brown Jackson

Another justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson , reported a nearly $900,000 advance for her upcoming memoir, along with four tickets to a Beyoncé concert valued at $3,700 from the singer herself.

Gifts received by Justice Brett Kavanaugh

Justice Brett Kavanaugh reported being paid $340,000 by the conservative Regnery Publishing company. The company was sold and the book is to be published by an imprint at Hachette Book Group, according to Axios.

Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor reported royalty income of $250,000 and nearly $90,000, respectively.

In their day jobs, the justices are being paid $298,500 this year, except for Chief Justice John Roberts, who earns $312,200.

The only justice whose report was not available Friday was Samuel Alito, who received an extension for up to 90 days.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.