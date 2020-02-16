Supporters wait outside Daytona Beach airport for Air Force One arrival

article

President Donald Trump landed at the Daytona Beach International Airport with his wife, Melania, and his son, Donald Trump, Jr., before heading to the Daytona 500.

Right on schedule, Air Force One soared into the sky above Volusia County around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Before landing, the plane made a loop around the speedway in full view of fans.

“That was incredible that he did that 360 to show America’s plane,” Mark Card, of Volusia County, said.

A handful of people showed up outside the airport to get a peek at the plane.

“I walked here today because Donald Trump landed here and it’s been a long time and I’ve never seen Air Force One landing here and he’s amazing,” Andre Velaquez-Collon, of Volusia County, said.

The president and first lady loaded into his limo, nicknamed ‘The Beast,’ because of its size and heavy-duty security reinforcements for the short drive to the track

“That’s huge,” Card said. “Huge for our community. We really appreciate it. I know the people of Volusia County really appreciate it.”