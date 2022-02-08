Superintendent Barbara Jenkins announces retirement from OCPS

article

Superintendent Barbara Jenkins announced her retirement from Orange County Public Schools on Tuesday.

"Through the years, it has been my honor to work with phenomenal board members, teachers, administrators and support staff who are committed to leading our students to success. Serving in this role has been a calling and a tremendous blessing," Jenkins said in a tweet.

Jenkins has worked as the Superintendent of Orange County Public Schools for ten years.

The district said Jenkins will open the 2022-23 school year, but will retire in December.

The board will discuss a potential replacement with a work session on February 15.