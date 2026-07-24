Sumter County suspends use of license plate readers

The Brief The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has suspended its use of Flock cameras amid an audit of its databases and systems. It comes after a former detective allegedly accessed several databases for information regarding her husband's ex-wife, the sheriff said. Flock cameras, also known as LTRs, are license plate readers, and a tool that law enforcement uses to conduct its investigations. Those cameras have become the focus of a renewed national conversation on privacy and safety. Some cameras in Volusia County have been damaged, the sheriff's office said.



Sumter County Sheriff Pat Breeden announced this week that he was suspending the use of its license plate readers, cameras that photograph vehicle license plates, and an investigative tool that many law enforcement agencies use in search of suspects, suspect vehicles, or in some cases, missing people.

It follows the arrest and firing of a Sumter County detective who is accused of using the camera database to gain information on her husband's ex-wife. It also comes amid renewed discussions nationally regarding surveillance and privacy as it relates to license plate readers, sometimes referred to as "Flock cameras," the name of the company that produces many of them.

Sumter County suspends use of Flock cameras

Sheriff Pat Breeden announced the move in a video on the Sumter County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. He said he believes these license plate readers are a valuable law enforcement tool, and said he is suspending them – temporarily – while his agency conducts an audit of its systems, databases, and who has access to those databases.

He did not state how long those audits would take place nor when the cameras would be turned back on.

Former Sumter County detective arrested

Former Sumter County Detective Brandy Almany allegedly accessed the Comprehensive Case Information System (CCIS), Flock's license plate reader database, and the Florida Driver and Vehicle Information Database (DAVID) to access information about her husband's ex-wife, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Ofice.

She allegedly created official-looking records to access the database, attempting to disguise her searches for legislate law enforcement reasons, rather than personal reasons, the sheriff's office said. Her searched were discovered during an audit.

She was interviewed, suspended, and then fired. Almany was arrested on charged with official misconduct, and for accessing the DAVID and CCIS systems for personal reasons.

Flock cameras damaged in Volusia County

At least six cameras have been vandalized in Volusia County, the sheriff's office said, including one that was cut down from a pole in Bill Keller Park. No one has been arrested in those cases.

The agency said license plate readers "play a role in just about every criminal investigation that involves a suspect vehicle," in coordination with other investigative tools and resources.

"Sheriff Chitwood's position is that clear policy on appropriate LRP use and strict enforcement of that policy (by termination and prosecution) is the way to address concerns about misuse and abuse. The Sheriff has stressed that abuse of LRP access will result in termination and referral for prosecution," according to a statement.

Orange County Sheriff defends Flock cameras

During a July 15 budget meeting, Orange County Commissioner Nicole Wilson asked Sheriff John Mina to address privacy concerns with license plate readers.

"There were some, I think, legitimate privacy concerns that I would like to talk about," she said.

Sheriff Mina said law-abiding citizens should not need to worry about Flock cameras.

"It's in the public, it's not like that person was in their backyard," he said.

"All that technology, flock cameras, artificial intelligence, facial recognition, that doesn't give us probable cause, right? That just points us in the right direction."

The other side:

FOX 35 reached out to Flock for comment. A spokesperson shared a link to pre-recorded sound bites from its CEO and founder, Garrett Langley. FOX 35 did not use those.

According to the resources section on Flock's website, data is stored for 30 days. However, that can be shortened or extended, depending on local or state laws and regulations. "No data is stored indefinitely," said Dan Healey, Chief Legal Officer, in a prepared video.

In another video, Flock said customers own 100% of the data and that Flock does not sell or share that data without prior authorization. Customers also do not have access to government or law enforcement data, Flock said. By default, data is deleted after 30 days.

Flock cameras have helped solve investigations

There have been some high-profile cases where law enforcement said Flock cameras, or license plate readers, have assisted with law enforcement investigations.

They flagged Xavion Perry’s car as the suspected murderer drove from Gainesville to Daytona Beach back in May. Volusia County deputies used LPRs to track a horse-stealing suspect from Osteen to Hialeah, helping rescue two horses. Kissimmee Police used those cameras to prove Stephan Sterns lied about driving 13-year-old Madeline Soto to school the day he is accused of killing her.