Summer safety 101: drowning prevention

With temperatures skyrocketing this summer, people across Central Florida are looking for a way to cool down. Many people escape the heat by swimming in pools, lakes, and oceans. But did you know nearly 4,000 people die from drowning each year?

According to the Center of Disease Control, there is an average of 11 drowning deaths per day with 22 nonfatal drownings each day as well.

The CDC says for every child who dies from drowning, eight more are receiving emergency care for nonfatal drownings.

This summer, the CDC wants to bring attention to drowning safety across the nation.

Who is at risk of drowning?

Anyone can drown, however some are at more risk than others. Children, ages 1-4 have the highest drowning rates according to the CDC. Drowning is the second leading cause of death among infants. Men account for nearly 80 percent of drowning deaths and American Indian and Black people are also at a higher risk. People with seizure disorders and other medical conditions are at a higher risk of drowning as well.

How does someone drown?

There is a multitude of factors that can cause someone to drown, and it does not discriminate.

People who cannot swim

Lack of fencing around bodies of water

Lack of supervision

Location matters

Not wearing life-jackets

Alcohol and drug use

How can I prevent someone from drowning?

The first step someone can take to prevent a drowning is educating themselves. The CDC recommends learning formal swimming lessons and water safety skills to help reduce the risk of drowning. Learning CPR and basic first aid is also recommended. Organizations such as the American Red Cross offer CPR training for those who are looking to get certified.

Building fences or barriers around bodies of water can help prevent drowning deaths in children ages 1-4. The barriers will prevent the child from accessing the pool and potentially save their lives. The CDC also recommends removing any and all toys from the pool as it may attract kids to the water.

Supervision is extremely important in water safety. Do not swim in areas that are not supervised by a lifeguard at the beach or pool. When bathing their child, adults should not distract themselves or leave their child alone in the standing bath water. Swimmers should also swim with a partner to ensure they and their partner are swimming safely.

A life jacket can save a life. Life jackets should be worn by all children when swimming in natural water and by younger children in pools as well. The CDC recommends avoiding air filled and foam toys as they are not recognized safety devices.

Water is unpredictable and often times deadly. Knowing the risk of natural waters can help save lives. Lakes, rivers, and oceans have many hazards including dangerous currents and waves. There are also hidden hazards underwater such as rocks and vegetation. Make sure to check the weather and any warnings in the area before a swim.

Do not drink or take anything that can impair your judgement. Alcohol and certain prescription meds can impair a person's ability to think, walk, and even breathe.