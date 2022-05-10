Students at Florida high school claim unfair censorship of yearbook

Some students in Seminole County are frustrated, claiming their protests of Florida's Parental Rights in Education law were censored by their school. The Lyman High School Yearbook Club found out they couldn't give out their yearbook as planned on Monday.

"We were all very disappointed, confused, and trying to figure out what was going on," said Sara Ward, Lyman High School Yearbook Club member.

The Seminole County School District said the club needs to put stickers over photoraghs and text showing a school walkout over the law, which critics dubbed the "Don’t Say Gay" law.

"We can't cover up something that meant so much to Lyman," said Skye Tiedemann, Lyman High School Yearbook Club member.

The Seminole County School District said the photos must be covered, not because of a rainbow pride flag but because the walkout was not sponsored by the school and is in direct conflict with school board policy. They sent out a message to parents.

"Unfortunately, the pictures and descriptions that depicted this event did not meet school board policy and were not caught earlier in the review process," said a school spokesperson in a voicemail.

"It’s our job to document what’s happening on our campus," Tiedemann added. "To have that just covered up, it’s really sad."

Lyman's Gay-Straight Alliance Club has a page dedicated to them that includes pride flags, but members said they still feel this move is an attack on their community.

Desmond Edwards, Lyman High School Student

Lyman High school is dedicated to being historic, diverse, and inclusive. That’s told in our announcements every single day, how are we going to erase such a diverse part of our community, our history of what makes our school so special.

"Lyman High school is dedicated to being historic, diverse, and inclusive. That’s told in our announcements every single day," explained Lyman student Desmond Edwards. "How are we going to erase such a diverse part of our community, our history of what makes our school so special."

The students draw attention to this yearbook page from 2018, showing a walkout after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and they are questioning why that one was allowed.

Advertisement

"It’s very aggravating to see that they want to cover these up, but just a few years ago. it was ok? Now they’re telling us it was inappropriate activity, but they didn’t say anything a few years ago," said Lyman student Madi Koesler.