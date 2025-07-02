String of fireworks tent thefts hits Central Florida ahead of July 4

The Brief At least three pop-up fireworks tents have been burglarized in recent days. Business owners report tens of thousands of dollars in losses. Vendors are increasing security as law enforcement investigates.



With just days until Independence Day, a string of fireworks tent burglaries is frustrating business owners and prompting some to boost security across Central Florida.

What we know:

A series of fireworks tent burglaries has struck Central Florida just days before Independence Day. The most recent break-in occurred Tuesday in DeLand, marking the third theft involving Celebration Fireworks in under a week. Other incidents were reported in Kissimmee, Orange County, and Osceola County, all targeting pop-up tents stocked for the July 4 holiday.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any suspect descriptions or announced any arrests in connection with the string of thefts. The total value of merchandise stolen remains unclear, particularly at the DeLand site.

It is also unknown whether the incidents are connected or part of a coordinated effort.

The backstory:

While fireworks thefts near July 4 are not uncommon, business owners and industry representatives say the frequency and scale of this year’s crimes appear unusual. Many tents are set up in temporary locations and operate with limited overnight security, making them vulnerable targets.

What they're saying:

On Monday, a Big Bang Fireworks tent in Kissimmee was hit. Surveillance footage from earlier incidents in Orange and Osceola counties shows thieves targeting pop-up tents stocked for the holiday rush.

"We really strive to get all these products to our locations, so people can celebrate the Fourth of July," said Justin Driggers, President of Big Bang Fireworks. "It's like our livelihood is being stolen every time we have one of these events."

While thefts around this time of year aren’t unheard of, some say this year’s trend appears more aggressive.

"We do hear of it happening to someone every year," said Ed Vassar, vice president of the National Fireworks Association. "But it seems like there’s been a bit of an uptick here in Central Florida."

Vassar warned that many thieves see tents as soft targets and urged owners to stay alert and consider hiring overnight security.