Streaming service to pay someone $1,000 to watch 24 hours of true crime documentaries

Love true crime docs? Have 24 hours free sometime in the near future? Then you could potentially earn $1,000 from this streaming company.

MagellanTV is a streaming service that offers 1,500+ documentary movies and series to viewers. They’re on the lookout for a person to watch 24 straight hours of true crime docs, including “Manson’s Missing Victims,” “Last Confessions of the Cannibal” and “Parachute Murder Plot.”



“Our candidate has a passion for all things true crime. They can handle the creepiest serial killer, the grizzliest details, and the haunting spookiness of the paranormal,” according to MagellanTV. “So much so that our candidate is willing to stream it nonstop for 24 hours straight.”

MagellanTV does make note of the possibility that viewers may fall asleep during the marathon. “Don’t worry if you accidentally drift into the dark dreamland-you’ll actually have 48 hours to complete this epic crime and mystery binge,” the streaming service clarified.



True crime aficionados who want to apply for the post can fill out an application form online where they will answer questions on how much they watch true crime content and what role true crime plays in their life. Video submissions are not required, but are highly encouraged.

The lucky winner will garner $1,000 in cash (if they successfully complete the 24-hour viewing marathon, that is), a free one-year membership to the streaming service, as well as three, 3-month memberships for friends and family.

Lockdown orders and social distancing guidelines have acted as a boon to streaming services amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to IndieWire, Netflix had scooped up more than 15 million new paid subscribers in Q1 of this year.

Media companies have also been hosting various livestreamed events during the pandemic in hopes of connecting with viewers at home.



