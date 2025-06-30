Stranger’s generosity helps Florida landscaper replace stolen trailer

The Brief A Florida landscaper had his trailer stolen, jeopardizing his business. A stranger saw his story on the news and donated a custom replacement. The act of kindness helped him return to work and brought his family to tears.



A Central Florida landscaper is back on his feet after a stranger donated a brand-new trailer to replace the one stolen from his home — all thanks to a local news report that sparked an unexpected act of kindness.

What we know:

Kyle Lukowski, a 32-year-old landscaper in Central Florida, had his trailer stolen earlier this month, leaving him without crucial equipment for his business.

His story aired on FOX 35, catching the attention of Sean Beck, a Melbourne business owner who donated a new custom trailer and lock. Beck said he was moved to act after watching the report multiple times and quickly reached out to the station to offer help.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified any suspects in the trailer theft, and it remains unclear whether Lukowski’s original trailer will ever be recovered. No updates have been provided on whether a police investigation is ongoing. It’s also unknown if Lukowski had insurance or other backup plans in place at the time of the theft.

The backstory:

Lukowski, who runs a small landscaping business, relies on his trailer to transport tools and equipment. The theft put his livelihood at risk.

What they're saying:

Kyle Lukowski had been left without the equipment essential to his small landscaping business after thieves took off with his trailer earlier this month.

"My mom asked me what happened to my trailer, and I told her it got stolen," Lukowski said.

Just days later, Sean Beck — the owner of ATH Trailer Sales in Orlando and Repair and 321 Metalworx in Melbourne — saw the story and felt compelled to help.

"I watched it probably eight or ten times," Beck said.

On Monday, Beck surprised Lukowski with a custom-built replacement trailer.

"We’re just glad to be here and be a part of getting you back on your feet," Beck said.

Lukowski’s mother, Jennifer Sexton, grew emotional during the handoff, calling Beck "an angel in my son’s life."

Beck and his team spent the weekend preparing the trailer to make sure it was ready for work.

"I wish somebody came back with the old one, but I’m still happy with what I got today," Lukowski said after receiving the trailer.

