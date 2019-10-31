Stranded man, dog rescued from Blanchard Park Thursday morning

Orange County firefighters rescued a dog and his owner who were stuck in the river at Blanchard Park early Thursday.

Orange County Fire Rescue said they responded to a call at the park around 3:30 a.m. The dog’s owner, Christopher Truesdell, said while he was at work Wednesday evening his dog Bon broke his leash and escaped from his backyard. When Truesdell arrived home at 1:00 a.m. Thursday he said his dog was still missing so he went to search for him.

Truesdell said he searched the woods behind his home and eventually reached the water at Blanchard Park when he heard Bon cry out.

"The water was up to my head and I was trying to hold on to any tree branch I could to try and stay above water so I could find him."

Truesdell said he immediately waded into the muddy water in hopes of rescuing his dog but he could not reach him. He then called animal control, who responded with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Truesdell said he went back into the water to try and rescue his dog, but he got stuck in the deep water.

Orange County firefighters were then called out to the scene where they performed a water rescue. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office used its helicopter to help firefighters locate the pair.

Battalion Chief David Janssen said two firefighters waded into waist-deep water to rescue Truesdell and his dog. Firefighters said no one was injured.

Chris said he was just happy that Bon was ok.

"I was so excited and he was so excited. He put his head right in my lap, licked my face. I was just happy that he was not in the water and he wasn't drowning."