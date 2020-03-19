Storm drops heavy snow on northern Arizona on first day of spring

article

Plows were clearing roads on parts of northwest Arizona on the first day of spring after a storm dropped heavy snow and created backups on one major highway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said roads across the region were snowy and icy Thursday morning.and drivers were urged to postpone travel.

The National Weather Service reported 11.5 inches (299 centimeters) of snow in Flagstaff through 5 a.m. and said snow showers would continue through Thursday.

ADOT said Interstate 40 was open in both directions near Williams about 35 miles (57 kilometers) west of Flagstaff but that it would take time to clear miles of traffic backup.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It's FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Isolated rain showers were forecast in desert cities of south-central Arizona.

A flood warning was issued for Tonto Creek in Gila County in east-central Arizona where flowing water closed unbridged crossings.

Advertisement

The weather service said the creek was expected to crest Thursday afternoon.