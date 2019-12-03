Stolen horse found slaughtered for its meat in Palmetto, deputies say

Manatee County deputies said a horse was stolen and found slaughtered for its meat.

According to deputies, unknown suspects forced their way through a locked gate on the victim’s property within the 5800 block of Buckeye Road in Palmetto. They said the horse was taken sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday.

Deputies said they helped the victim search the surrounding area and later found the horse dead and butchered in a nearby field.

No suspects have been identified as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers of Manatee County at 866-634-8477.

