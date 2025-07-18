Stephan Sterns trial: Plea hearing scheduled for next week

The Brief A surprise plea hearing for Stephan Sterns is scheduled for Monday, days before his murder trial was set to begin. Sterns is charged with killing 13-year-old Madeline Soto, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty. He also faces 60 counts of sexual abuse, with a separate trial set for next week.



Days before Stephan Sterns was set to go to trial in one of two cases connected to the disappearance and death of 13-year-old Madeline Soto, an unanticipated plea hearing has been scheduled for early next week.

Late Friday afternoon, a "plea hearing" was scheduled for Monday afternoon, July 21, 2025, in the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida.

What we know:

The one-page document – a "Notice of Hearing" – simply lists the date, time, and courtroom for the upcoming hearing. It also references "Plea."

The document was filed at 4:46 p.m. on Friday in the docket connected to Sterns' first-degree murder case. No other details were listed in the document.

It was not immediately clear if a plea agreement had been reached or not. FOX 35 has reached out to the State Attorney's Office and attorneys for Sterns for comment.

Stephan Sterns has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Soto. Prosecutors have indicated their intention to seek the death penalty in that case.

Sterns also faces 60 counts of sexual abuse and other charges after explicit photos of him and Soto were allegedly found on his phone. That trial is scheduled to begin next week.

Soto was reported missing in late February 2024, days after her 13th birthday. Her body was found in a shallow grave five days later in Osceola County.

Sterns was the live-in boyfriend of Soto's mom, Jennifer Soto.