State sending teams to Central Florida nursing homes as COVID-19 cases rise

Coronavirus cases are rising in Florida's nursing homes. Over the last five days, there have been 816 new cases.

The state is now taking action by sending teams to investigate. Governor Ron DeSantis put out the word on Twitter that he's sending "Incident Management Teams" to several senior care facilities in Central Florida to check on the elderly.

Eastbrook Gardens in Seminole County and Deltona Health Care in Volusia County both reported 55 infected residents.

RELATED: Tracking coronavirus: $600 unemployment benefits set to end; FDA lists 75 'toxic' hand sanitizers

The long-term care watchdog group “Families For Better Care” says it's alarmed, as cases in long-term care facilities climb in Florida.

"It’s a dire situation. It’s worsening," said Brian Lee.

Advertisement

Kristen Knapp with the Florida Health Care Association says it's taking steps to help senior care residents.

"We’ve been vigilant since this pandemic started. We’re restricting visitors, screening staff including taking their temperatures before entering the building."

MORE NEWS: Florida brewers ask state leaders to allow them to reopen

The association thinks increased testing and the state’s reopening could be behind the surge.

"A team is going in. They are helping to assess the facility's needs, make sure they have enough PPE, make sure they have enough staff to support the care of their residents."

Families For Better Care says the state needs more rapid testing to control the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

