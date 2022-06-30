State Senator, Orlando community center partner to offer COVID vaccines to children

article

State Senator Randolph Bracy says he is partnering with the Roth Jewish Community Center of Greater Orlando to make Covid-19 vaccines more available for children under five.

"Getting your child vaccinated should not be a political decision. It should be a parental decision," he said. "Governor DeSantis continues to defend his decision to be the only state not to preorder vaccine for children under five."

DeSantis says doctors and pharmacies can offer the vaccine to small children as young as 6 months old but says the state won’t provide programs to help.

"We recommend against it, we are not going to have any programs where we are going to jab six-month-old babies," said DeSantis.

Bracy says to help people who need access to the vaccine, the Roth Jewish Community Center will welcome any parent or guardian who wants their child vaccinated. The centers staff said doors will be open to administer shots every Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

"We have a lot of parents who’ve been waiting to be able to get their children vaccinated," said Keith Dvorchik of the center.

Vaccines will be available for children at the Roth Jewish Center in Orlando every Friday as long as there is a demand.