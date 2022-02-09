State prisoner on the run for 2 months caught in Central Florida

article

A state prison escapee is no longer on the run thanks to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were investigating another case when they say they learned the whereabouts of Brittni Pozza, who had escaped from a state correctional facility on December 8, 2021.

She was taken into custody shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday. They say she had been on the run for 62 days.

MORE NEWS: Police: Man shot confronting suspects breaking into car at Altamonte Springs apartment complex

Authorities say Pozza was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on the fugitive charge of escape.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 35 NEWSLETTER | FOX 35 Orlando on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Pozza was sentenced on May 10, 2021 by a Flagler County judge to 18 months in state prison on charges that included selling drugs within a 1,000 feet of a school. On December 8, 2021, the 27-year-old Palm Coast native escaped from Bradenton Bridge Female Community Release Center.

"Fugitives who try to hide in Flagler County will be found, arrested and brought to justice," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "We’ve busted this poison peddler before and we are glad to have her back at the Green Roof Inn as she awaits more time in state prison for escape and her original charges."

According to the sheriff's office, before being sentenced to state prison, Pozza has been arrested on 18 different charges in Flagler County over the span of 30 months. Four of those charges were drug-related.

Watch FOX 35 News for more details. Click here for the latest Florida news, Orlando stories and local headlines.