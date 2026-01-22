State Attorney Worrell says triple-murder suspect violated release, should have been confined

The Brief Triple-murder suspect Ahmad Bojeh violated his conditional release and wasn’t reported, officials say. Bojeh had a prior shooting, was acquitted by reason of insanity, and placed on outpatient treatment he couldn’t afford. The state attorney calls it a system failure; the case manager did not notify authorities, leaving him free before the killings.



The State Attorney’s Office says a man accused of killing three men in Kissimmee had fallen out of compliance with a conditional release order and should have been taken off the streets before the shootings.

State Attorney Monique Worrell called the case a failure of the system, saying Ahmad Jihad Bojeh violated the terms of his release from a previous shooting, but the violation went unreported.

Who is Ahad Jihad Bojeh?

The backstory:

Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, 29, is accused of killing three people in Kissimmee on Jan. 17.

The Osceola County Sheriff says it was premeditated, but that he didn't know the victims – calling the shooting "cold-blooded."

Three men visiting from Michigan and Ohio and staying in a Kissimmee rental home were shot and killed on Jan. 17.

Bojeh ran into the neighboring home after the shooting, witnesses told deputies. While deputies were executing a search warrant for blood, Bojeh loudly refused compliance, demanded an attorney and physically tensed and resisted, an arrest affidavit said. He continued to yell slurs and profanities at law enforcement, the affidavit said.

Deputies also found two pistols hidden under his bed. Those guns matched the .45 and .38 caliber rounds deputies say they found at the crime scene.

Bojeh was charged with three counts of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Officials said Bojeh made his first court appearance and was denied bond.

Dig deeper:

Four and a half years ago, Bojeh shot a stranger and fired nine bullets into a car at a Wawa. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity and placed on mandatory outpatient treatment at Park Place Behavioral Health Care.

The State Attorney’s Office says the cost of Bojeh’s treatment rose from $7 a month to $156, which he could not afford. His case manager did not file any report with law enforcement or the courts about the violation, Worrell said.

"Questions as to why it didn’t happen in this case, I think would have to be directed towards the case manager and the agency who is responsible for his supervision," she said.

Bojeh’s last competency hearing was in March 2025, with another scheduled for April 2026. Worrell said the office had agreed in 2022 to a bench trial and outpatient treatment following Bojeh’s insanity acquittal, a decision guided by statute and doctors’ recommendations.

Worrell defended the office’s handling of the case, saying prosecutors rely on medical professionals to determine civil commitment and that a bench trial allows a judge to address complex mental health issues better than a jury.

The Florida Attorney General criticized Worrell, saying she "failed to pursue justice."

Worrell said she would have preferred Bojeh be involuntarily committed after his acquittal but that the office was bound by the law and medical advice.