State attorney says triple-murder suspect’s conditional release violation went unreported: Who’s responsible?

The Brief Ahmad Bojeh is accused of killing three tourists in cold blood on January 17, 2026. He had attempted murder a few years before that. State Attorney Monique Worrell says Bojeh’s case manager was aware he’d stopped his court-mandated treatment, but failed to report him. Reporting it could have resulted in him being confined to a state mental health institution before the triple-murder. Newly obtained investigative reports reveal Bojeh fired over 20 rounds during the 2021 shooting, using a gun he’d purchased shortly beforehand.



State Attorney Monique Worrell is raising questions about whether failures in mental health supervision allowed a man accused of killing three people last weekend to remain free despite a violent history.

Ahmad Bojeh is accused of killing three tourists in cold blood on Jan.17. He had attempted murder a few years before that.

State attorney’s allegations

What we know:

Faced with questions about the triple-homicide suspect who had walked free despite a 2021 attempted murder, the state attorney pointed the finger squarely at Park Place Behavioral Health Center.

"Questions as to why it didn't happen in this case, I think would have to be directed towards the case manager and the agency who is responsible for his supervision," said State Attorney Monique Worrell Thursday.

The state attorney says Bojeh’s case manager knew he was out of compliance, but didn’t report it.

"In a perfect world, if the system is operating in the way that it should have been, there should have a violation of conditional release that was filed by the supervising agency," she alleged.

Falling out of compliance

We don’t know how often Ahmad Bojeh had to show up for psychiatric appointments after he was found not guilty by reason of insanity in a 2021 attempted murder, but he did have compliance hearings with the court once a year.

In 2023, Bojeh’s forensic mental health specialist wrote that he’d been going to his appointments, taking his medications as prescribed, and happy at his new job at McDonald’s.

On February 13, 2024, the court checked off that he was in compliance with his program.

March 11, 2025, again, "defendant is in compliance."

Bojeh’s attorney told FOX 35’s Marie Edinger, at some point over the Summer of 2025, his treatment costs went from $7 a month to $156, and he decided he couldn’t afford it.

The State Attorney alleges Bojeh’s case manager was aware of that and should have reported it to the court, but failed to do so.

Forensic mental health specialists’ duties

Park Place is part of Central Florida Cares.

Their Forensic Specialist Guidelines have an entire section dedicated to case managers for individuals on conditional release.

One of those duties?

"Notify the court of any conditional release violations or sworn statement, per Florida statute."

The statute referenced is Chapter 916, which specifies, once the court gets that affidavit or sworn statement, they’ll hold a hearing within 7 days. After that hearing, the defendant could be involuntarily committed.

New details on the 2021 crime

Surveillance video shows him at a Wawa in 2021, cocking his gun over and over, and shooting a man six times.

Investigative reports obtained through a public records request reveal that the man testified he’d thought Bojeh was homeless and offered him a dollar. Bojeh opened fire.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says Bojeh fired over 20 rounds.

The victim was shot in the shoulder, and hit multiple times in both legs, breaking a leg and requiring surgery. Doctors say he had a projectile in his chest, traveling near his heart next to his spine. They weren’t able to remove the bullet until later.

Bojeh turned himself in

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office’s investigative reports reveal Bojeh turned himself in after the shooting, at the behest of his family.

Deputies say Bojeh’s older brother saw video of the shooting on the news, and told other family members. Another brother then called dispatch to report it.

Bojeh later turned himself in, also bringing the gun he used in the shooting to the sheriff’s office. The brother, who’d called dispatch, said Bojeh had bought the gun shortly before the shooting because he thought people were coming after him. Bojeh’s sister also confirmed the gun was a recent purchase.

Research on insanity pleas

Studies have found defense attorneys seek insanity pleas in about 1% of cases. About 26% of those result in verdicts of Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity (NGRI).

In most of those NGRI cases, people are committed to state mental health institutions, researchers say.

Bojeh was allowed to go home and receive outpatient treatment at Park Place Behavioral Health.

What we don't know:

The state attorney said that Bojeh fell out of compliance specifically because he couldn’t afford the cost of his treatment, which went from $7 a month to $156. That breaks down to $39 a week.

FOX 35’s Marie Edinger asked how she knew it was an affordability issue, since he lived at home and at one point had a job at McDonald's. She didn’t get an answer by the time of this publishing.

Bojeh’s attorney did tell Edinger the family never paid her in full.

There are also court documents showing Bojeh’s father requesting leniency from the court for a fee in a court case involving one of Bojeh’s brothers, in which Bojeh’s father says he is struggling financially.