Staff cheer as 94-year-old woman, admitted for coronavirus, discharged from hospital

Staff at the Parc Tauli Hospital in Sabadell, in Spain’s Catalonia region, clapped and cheered as a 94-year-old woman named Maria was discharged from hospital on Friday, April 3, eight days after being admitted for COVID-19.

The video follows celebratory footage posted from another hospital in Catalonia on March 31 showing the discharge of a 93-year-old patient who had recovered from the coronavirus.

Spain has been one of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with over 10,000 people killed and 110,000 infected.

