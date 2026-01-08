St. Cloud approves Little League agreement amid fee concerns from parents

The Brief St. Cloud approved a new Little League agreement, raising fees for non-resident players. Challenger League fees for athletes with special needs were waived. Parents worry higher costs could threaten programs, while city says increases cover field maintenance.



The St. Cloud City Council approved a one-year facility use agreement with the local Little League, setting team fees at $150 and adding a $25 seasonal charge for non-city residents.

Fees have been $5 per player since 2015, regardless of residency.

The council also waived fees for the Challenger League, which serves athletes with special needs.

Local perspective:

Parents had raised concerns over the increase, believing the hike would disproportionately affect non-resident players.

"I feel like they could do some car washes and things like that, but that's a lot of money, and it's already expensive when you have to pay for things like the equipment and everything like that," said parent Kathleen Oubre.

City officials said the increase would help cover maintenance and services at new baseball fields.

The city wrote in a statement, "The increase will help offset the cost of maintenance and services. In the spring of 2025, all parks and recreation fees were evaluated and adjusted, with consideration made to keep these services affordable to residents."

