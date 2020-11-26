Squirrel monkeys celebrate 'socially distanced' Thanksgiving at zoo

A troop of squirrel monkeys celebrated Thanksgiving at the Phoenix Zoo in Phoenix, Arizona, ringing in the holiday with a spread of monkey-friendly food.

Footage of the monkeys uploaded to Facebook shows them exploring the dining setup and eating.

“The squirrel monkeys enjoyed a ‘socially distanced’ Thanksgiving this year,” the Phoenix Zoo said on Facebook, “complete with mocktails (Jell-O and fruit), pie ( pumpkin puree and cereal/PB crust), a seasonal salad, candied yams (sweet potato and crushed cereal), bouquets and a Zoom party (computer BE boxes).”

Storyful contributed to this report.