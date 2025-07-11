Speed camera error near Central Florida high school leads to ticket refunds

The Brief Leesburg is recalling 37 school zone speeding tickets after an error in camera enforcement times. Police say a miscommunication led to citations being issued beyond summer school dismissal. Refunds will be given to affected drivers, and the city urges others to check eligibility.



The City of Leesburg is issuing refunds after a speed detection error led to several drivers being wrongly ticketed near Leesburg High School.

What we know:

The City of Leesburg is recalling 37 speeding tickets and issuing refunds after discovering that a school zone speed camera near Leesburg High School was enforcing the zone beyond appropriate hours.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The error affected drivers cited after 1:30 p.m., a time initially believed to be student dismissal. Seven people who already paid their fines will be reimbursed.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether similar issues have occurred in other school zones, or how long the enforcement error persisted before being caught. The city has not detailed any procedural changes to prevent future mistakes.

The backstory:

The confusion started when police were told by school staff that students were dismissed at 1:30 p.m. for summer school. After a complaint from a ticketed driver, officers followed up and learned that students were actually released at 1 p.m., rendering citations issued after that time invalid.

Big picture view:

The incident highlights ongoing concerns around the accuracy of automated enforcement systems. While many local officials emphasize the role speed cameras play in protecting students, attorneys and some residents argue these systems can be flawed and urge drivers to contest questionable tickets.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What they're saying:

Attorney David Ege said the situation underscores the importance of contesting automated traffic tickets.

"Do not pay that," Ege advised. "Study up on it or seek counsel. Hire counsel. You will most likely prevail in that case if you do that."