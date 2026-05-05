Special event zone declared ahead of Rolling Loud Orlando

The Brief A "special event zone" has been declared near Camping World Stadium ahead of the 2026 Rolling Loud Orlando hip-hop music festival. The festival runs May 8-10, 2026 near downtown Orlando. Under the special event zone, traffic fines can be doubled, vehicles can be impounded, and law enforcement can set occupancy limits within the defined zone.



The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it would declare a "special event zone" near Camping World Stadium ahead of this weekend's 4-day Rolling Loud Orlando hip-hop music festival.

That festival runs May 8-10 at Camping World Stadium. Don Toliver, Playboi Carti, NBA YoungBoy are the top billed artists, followed by dozens of others who are expected to perform.

The goal of the special event zone allows law enforcement to double traffic stops, impound vehicles, and limit capacity at unpermitted, unsanctioned, largely social media-driven events – an issue that plagued Daytona Beach during Spring Break and, most recently, ICON Park in Orange County.

Where is the special event zone?

Colonial Drive from Tampa Avenue to Hiawassee Road

John Young Parkway from SR 408 to WD Judge Road

Old Winter Garden Road from John Young Parkway to Ferguson Drive

When does it go into effect? When does it end?

Thursday, May 7, at 6 p.m. through 8 a.m. on Monday, May 11.

What does Florida law say about special event zones?

Click here to read about Florida Statute 316.1891.

When special event zones are declared:

Noncriminal traffic violations are doubled

Law enforcement can impound vehicles for noncriminal traffic violations for 72 hours (owner is responsible for fines, fees)

Law enforcement can limit the amount of people in an area

Here is how Florida law defines a special event zone:

"Special event zone" means a contiguous area on or along a roadway, street, or highway which is designated by warning signs. The term includes a parking structure, a parking lot, or any other property, whether public or private, immediately adjacent to or along the designated area."

Sheriff, chief administrative officer, or county can then recover costs from the promoter or organizer of unsanctioned event

"The sheriff or chief administrative officer of a county or municipality who designates a special event zone may recover from a promoter or organizer of a special event all relevant costs and fees associated with designating and enforcing the special event zone, including, but not limited to, costs and fees for the provision of supplemental law enforcement, firefighter, emergency medical technician or paramedic, and sanitation services."