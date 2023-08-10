SpaceX to targeting early Friday morning for Falcon 9 launch

SpaceX is planning to launch more Starlink satellites into orbit early Friday morning by way of its Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch is set to happen Friday, August 11 at 12:27 a.m.

SpaceX will launch 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Another launch opportunity is available at 1:17 a.m. on Friday.

Five backup opportunities are also available for Friday, August 11 starting at 9:30 p.m. until 12:52 a.m. on August 12.

This is the ninth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18 and SES-19, and four Starlink missions.