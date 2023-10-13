SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida space coast Friday
SpaceX is launched more Starlink satellites into orbit Friday night.
The Falcon 9 launch happened at 7:01 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Five backup opportunities were available until 10:29 p.m.
This is the 14th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a, PSN SATRIA, and five Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.