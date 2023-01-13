SpaceX to launch next mission for U.S. Space Force from Florida this weekend

article

SpaceX is gearing up for this weekend's launch of the USSF-67 mission for the U.S. Space Force from Florida's Space Coast.

The Falcon Heavy rocket is scheduled to blast off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Saturday, Jan. 14. Liftoff is set for 5 p.m. from Launchpad 39A. Space Force Launch weather officers are forecasting between an 80 and 90% chance of good conditions for liftoff on Saturday.

The mission will launch the Space Force's second Continuous Broadcast Augmenting SATCOM, or CBAS 2, communications satellite and the Long Duration Propulsive ESPA 3A, or LDPE 3A, rideshare satellite hosting multiple experimental payloads.

With its triple rocket boosters, a Falcon Heavy launch is an exciting experience to see in person.

Falcon Heavy has 27 Merlin engines and three first-stage boosters compared to the Falcon 9, with one first-stage booster and nine Merlin engines. The Falcon Heavy produces more than 5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff to get off the planet. Sonic booms will possibly be heard in Central Florida.

