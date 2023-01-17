SpaceX to launch next GPS III mission for U.S. Space Force on Wednesday SpaceX is targeting Wednesday morning for a Falcon 9’s launch of the GPS III Space Vehicle 06 mission at Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Watch the launch in the live video player above.

Liftoff is scheduled for a 7:10 a.m. ET (12:10 UTC) with a backup launch opportunity available on Thursday at 7:05 a.m. ET (12:05 UTC).

This is the sixth mission for the GPS III Block and the fifth GPS III mission launch for SpaceX. The GPS Block III comprises the first 10 satellites used to keep the U.S. Space Fore's Navstar Global Positioning System operational.

The first stage booster supporting this mission was previously launched on Crew-5. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The comes just a few days after SpaceX launched a Falcon Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral carrying the Space Force's second communications satellite and a rideshare satellite hosting multiple experimental payloads into orbit.