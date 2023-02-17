SpaceX to launch Inmarsat communications satellite from Florida

article

SpaceX will light up the night sky on Friday with the launch of the Inmarsat 6 F2 communications satellite from Florida's Space Coast.

A Falcon 9 rocket will blast off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The 89-minute launch window opens at 10:59 p.m. If needed, a backup opportunity is available on Saturday, February 18 with the same window.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Crew-5 and GPS III Space Vehicle 06. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, according to SpaceX.

The British-based Inmarsat is a satellite service provider, offering mobile satellite communication services and delivering reliable, seamless global connectivity, according to its website. It touts itself as the world's most advanced commercial communications satellite.

You can watch the launch live when it happens on FOX 35 or in the FOX 35 News app on your cellphone.