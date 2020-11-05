SpaceX to launch GPS mission for U.S. Space Force on Thursday

article

After being scrubbed several times, SpaceX is hoping to launch the U.S. Space Force’s GPS III Space Vehicle 04 into orbit on Thursday.

The satellite will launch aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The 15-minute launch window opens at 6:24 p.m. EST.

"Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the 'Of Course I Still Love You' droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. The spacecraft will deploy approximately 1 hour and 29 minutes after liftoff," SpaceX said.

If the rocket does not launch on Thursday, a backup opportunity is available on Friday, November 6 with a 15-minute backup window opening at 6:20 p.m. EST.

On Wednesday, United Launch Alliance (ULA) scrubbed its launch of an Atlas V after issues were noted regarding a ground valve issue with the liquid oxygen system.

ULA says that they will attempt the launch again in 48 hours.

You can watch the launch on FOX 35 News.