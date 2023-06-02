SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center this weekend

article

SpaceX is gearing up to send its Falcon 9 rocket into space from the Kennedy Space Center this weekend.

The launch window for the Falcon 9 Dragon CRS-2 SpX-28 opens at 12:35 p.m. Saturday with a backup launch opportunity available on Sunday, June 4 at 12:12 p.m.

The flight will be conducted under the second Commercial Resupply Services contract with NASA.

This is the fifth flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I-6 F2, and one Starlink mission.

Cargo Dragon 2 will bring supplies and payloads, including critical materials to directly support science and research investigations that happen onboard the orbiting laboratory, SpaceX said.

CRS-28 is the fourth flight for the Dragon spacecraft, which previously flew CRS-21, CRS-23, and CRS-25 to the space station.

SpaceX also plans to launch a batch of Starlink satellites to space from Cape Canaveral on Sunday with a launch window that opens at 5:58 a.m.

FOX 35 will stream the launch live once the launch window opens.