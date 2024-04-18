SpaceX is gearing up to launch more Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit on Thursday.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Backup opportunities for the launch are available until 10:40 p.m., with additional backup opportunities available for Friday, April 19, beginning at 6:18 p.m.

This is the seventh flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched ESA Euclid, Ax-2, Ax-3, CRS-30, and two Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

FOX 35 will livestream the launch on our website.