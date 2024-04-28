SpaceX targeting Sunday to launch 23 Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX is targeting Sunday for yet another launch from Florida.

Sunday's launch features the Falcon 9 rocket which will be carrying 23 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit.

The rocket is set to take off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6:08 p.m.

Additional backup opportunities are available until 9:48 p.m. With more backup opportunities available on Monday beginning at 5:45 p.m.

This is the 13th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, O3b mPOWER, Ovzon 3, EUTELSAT 36D, and six Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.