SpaceX plans Monday night launch of OneWeb broadband communications satellites

SpaceX is targeting late Monday night for its second Florida launch of 2023.

A Falcon rocket will carry 40 satellites for the broadband communications company OneWeb from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida with liftoff scheduled for 11:50 p.m. ET.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched CRS-26.

This is SpaceX's second launch for OneWeb, which is putting hundreds of satellites into low earth orbit for low-latency broadband communications.

Last week, the space company kicked off its Florida launch schedule for 2023 with the Transporter-6 mission.

It has been a busy start to the week for SpaceX. Earlier Monday, a Dragon cargo capsule undocked from the International Space Station loaded with several tons of scientific cargo for analysis, the space company said. It will return to Earth on Wednesday morning off the coast of Florida. Dragon arrived at the station Nov. 27, 2022, as SpaceX’s 26th Commercial Resupply Services mission for NASA, delivering more than 7,700 pounds of research investigations, crew supplies, and station hardware. It was launched on Nov. 26 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy.

SpaceX was also planning a Monday night launch of 51 Starlink satellites onboard a Falcon 9 from California's Space Launch Complex 4E at 8:15 p.m. PT. Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.