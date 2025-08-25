SpaceX Starship test flight 10: Scrubbed due to weather

(Update 8PM): SpaceX scrubbed the 10th test flight of its Starship Monday night due to weather concerns in Texas. SpaceX also scrubbed its test flight attempt on Sunday due to a ground system issue.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is preparing for its tenth test flight of its Starship spacecraft from Starbase, Texas. This is the latest test flight following the loss of the Starship 36 aircraft in May, when the vehicle exploded some 40 minutes into the test flight, and a fiery explosion during a ground test in June.

Starship test flight: Watch live

The test flight launch window opens at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 25. SpaceX's broadcast coverage of the launch begins shortly before. SpaceX scrubbed its Sunday launch due to a ground system issue.

You can watch live coverage of the launch countdown and launch from SpaceX above.

What happened during Starship's ninth flight test?

SpaceX said on its website that after Starship's ninth flight test explosion, it has made "hardware and operational changes" to increase reliability. In June, SpaceX conducted a ground test of the Starship vehicle when there was a "major anomaly" while on the test stand.

Starship test flight 10 goals

"The upcoming flight will continue to expand the operating envelope on the Super Heavy booster, with multiple landing burn tests planned. It will also target similar objectives as previous missions, including Starship’s first payload deployment and multiple reentry experiments geared towards returning the upper stage to the launch site for catch," is how SpaceX describes the goals of Sunday's test flight.

"The primary test objectives for the booster will be focused on its landing burn and will use unique engine configurations. One of the three center engines used for the final phase of landing will be intentionally disabled to gather data on the ability for a backup engine from the middle ring to complete a landing burn."

"The flight test includes several experiments focused on enabling Starship’s upper stage to return to the launch site. A significant number of tiles have been removed from Starship to stress-test vulnerable areas across the vehicle during reentry. Multiple metallic tile options, including one with active cooling, will test alternative materials for protecting Starship during reentry. On the sides of the vehicle, functional catch fittings are installed and will test the fittings’ thermal and structural performance, along with a section of the tile line receiving a smoothed and tapered edge to address hot spots observed during reentry on Starship’s sixth flight test."