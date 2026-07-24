SpaceX Starship clears major hurdles in latest test flight, pushing closer to orbital missions

The Brief SpaceX’s Starship rocket cleared several critical hurdles during its latest test flight from Starbase in Texas, including atmospheric reentry and a space engine relight. Successfully relighting upper-stage engines in orbit demonstrates precise vehicle control needed for controlled splashdowns away from populated areas. Rapid infrastructure growth — including three total launch pads, with one at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A — prepares Central Florida for routine heavy-lift launches.



SpaceX achieved a significant leap forward in its rocket development program following its latest Starship test flight from Starbase in Texas, overcoming obstacles that previously triggered in-flight breakups.

Engineers checked off a series of high-priority objectives during the mission, providing crucial data for future space exploration.

Most notably, the upper-stage spacecraft survived the intense heat of atmospheric reentry — a phase that had previously resulted in structural failure during earlier attempts. The successful descent yielded vital data on the rocket's heat shield performance. Once in space, Starship successfully completed an engine relight, demonstrating critical maneuverability and altitude control in orbit.

Demonstrating controlled engine relight while in orbit gives regulatory bodies like the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) the confidence that SpaceX can execute targeted splashdowns far from populated landmasses, clearing a major hurdle toward securing approvals for full orbital missions.

The operational victories in Texas directly set the stage for Central Florida’s space industry. As SpaceX continues building its infrastructure, today’s success lays the groundwork for frequent, heavy-lift Starship launches right from Florida's Space Coast.

What they're saying:

Space expert Ken Kremer highlighted the significance of the flight test, noting that SpaceX cleared nearly every objective on its checklist.

"Pretty much, I would say all the major objectives of this mission were accomplished," Kremer said. "Usually, when it does that, it falls down, flips over, and blows up… but actually, it survived. And they were able to do a relight of the upper stage engine, proving they can control Starship and bring it down safely."

"The great success they had today points to a better chance that they will have an orbital flight next... and they are building a Starship factory here, a pad at 39A, plus two more, giving them three total Starship pads."

What's next:

With primary launch and flight objectives completed, attention shifts back to SpaceX headquarters for their official post-flight assessment and announcement regarding the upcoming orbital flight test schedule.

Meanwhile, construction continues at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at Launch Complex 39A, positioning Central Florida to become a core hub for future Starship missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.