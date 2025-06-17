SpaceX Starlink satellites rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida set for early Wednesday

The Brief SpaceX plans to launch 28 Starlink satellites early Wednesday from Florida. Liftoff is set for 1:38 a.m. from Cape Canaveral. Backup launch windows extend through 5:38 p.m. Wednesday and again starting at 1:16 a.m. Thursday.



SpaceX is gearing up to send another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth order from Florida early Wednesday.

When is the launch?

Timeline:

A Falcon 9 rocket will lift off at 1:38 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying 28 Starlink satellites.

An additional opportunity exists until 5:38 p.m. that same day, and if needed, another launch opportunity is set for Thursday starting at 1:16 a.m.

What's next:

After stage separation, the booster is scheduled to land on the droneship, Just Read the Instructions, positioned in the Atlantic Ocean.

How to watch and stream the rocket launch live

SpaceX will begin a live webcast of the mission about five minutes before launch time on their website. Many launches are also visible from various locations in Florida, especially along the coast, including public viewing areas near Cape Canaveral or Kennedy Space Center, depending on the mission.

By the numbers:

This mission marks the fifth flight for the first stage booster, which has previously supported the launches of SES O3b mPOWER-E, Crew-10, Bandwagon-3, and a Starlink mission.

The backstory:

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet constellation, has been expanding rapidly, with frequent launches adding to its growing network in low-Earth orbit. The company’s Direct to Cell capability aims to eliminate mobile dead zones by allowing standard cell phones to connect directly to satellites without requiring additional hardware.

