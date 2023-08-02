SpaceX sending Intelsat G-37 into orbit atop Falcon 9 The two-hour launch window opens at 12:45 a.m. ET at Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. If needed, a backup opportunity is available Friday, Aug. 4. Watch the launch live in the video player above and read more below.

SpaceX is targeting Thursday, Aug. 3 for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Intelsat G-37 mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit.

The two-hour launch window opens at 12:45 a.m. ET at Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. If needed, a backup opportunity is available Friday, Aug. 4 with the same window.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Crew-5, GPS III-6, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, and one Starlink mission. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.