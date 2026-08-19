SpaceX plans Thursday Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

article

The Brief SpaceX plans to launch Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral at 11:19 a.m. Thursday. The mission will mark the Falcon 9 booster’s 30th flight, with a droneship landing planned. Starlink is SpaceX’s satellite network providing high-speed internet service around the world.



SpaceX is scheduled to launch another batch of Starlink satellites on Thursday atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch will take place from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

When is the launch?

Big picture view:

The Starlink Group 10-39 mission is scheduled to lift off at 11:19 a.m. EDT.

The mission will mark the 30th flight for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster. The booster previously supported missions including Crew-6, USSF-124, SES O3b mPOWER-B and 23 Starlink launches.

After stage separation, SpaceX plans to land the booster on the "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

What is Starlink?

Dig deeper:

Starlink is SpaceX’s satellite-based broadband network, which uses thousands of satellites in low-Earth orbit to provide high-speed, low-latency internet service. SpaceX says the network is designed to provide connectivity around the world, including in remote and underserved areas where traditional internet infrastructure can be difficult or costly to build.

SpaceX reported that Starlink had about 10.3 million subscribers across 164 countries, territories and other markets as of March 31, 2026. The company said its constellation included about 9,000 broadband satellites at that time.