Florida Primary: Byron Donalds, David Jolly to compete for Florida governor in November

The Brief Republican Byron Donalds and Democrat David Jolly will compete against each other in November to be the next governor of Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis will complete his second term in January 2027. He was unable to run again due to term limits.



The race to be Florida's next governor has been decided.

Byron Donalds earned the most votes to secure the Republican nomination, while David Jolly earned the most votes to secure the Democratic nomination. Both will compete against each other in the November general election.

Florida Primary Election Results

By the numbers:

What they're saying:

"I am grateful to my family, my team, my volunteers, and every Floridian who powered us to this victory," said Byron Donalds in a news release after the election results were released.

"Now is the time for the Republican Party to unite. By working together, we can make Florida more affordable and defend the Florida Dream for our families, seniors, and young people. My Democrat opponent would raise taxes, make life more expensive, and bring the Democrats’ radical left agenda to the Sunshine State – Florida cannot afford Liberal David Jolly. David Jolly has lost before, and he will lose again on November 3. United, we will win the Governor’s mansion in 77 days and ensure that Florida remains the best state in this great country."

"This is a coalition not bound together by party, but bounded together by patriotism. Because this new majority in American politics understands something very important tonight that we're celebrating more than a primary victory. We're celebrating the return of a resiliency, the renewal of a hope, the belief in each other once again, the belief in something better, that we're better in this moment than where our leaders are dragging us," Jolly said in a victory speech.

About Byron Donalds

Byron Donalds was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2016 and served two terms. In 2020, he was elected to the U.S. Congress to represent Florida's 19th congressional district.

He was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York.

He graduated from Florida State University, where he earned his degree in finance and marketing. Before entering politics, he worked in banking, finance, and insurance, according to his online bio.

In May 2026, President Donald Trump endorsed Donalds at a rally in The Villages: "This guy's gonna be a great governor."

Donalds unveiled his education plan during a stop in Brandon – urging every public school to build a customized road map starting in sixth grade. This map would include individualized curriculum with relevant classroom credits and real-world working experiences.

Through his "Healthy Florida Healthy Families" initiative, Donalds is working toward a plan to remove ultra-processed food, artificial dyes, and harmful additives out of Florida school meals.

His other initiatives are to continue President Trump’s "Make America Great Again" agenda through fighting illegal immigration, expanding the state's economic opportunity by diversifying the community and creating jobs and preserving the environment through the Everglades restoration project.

About David Jolly

David Jolly served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2014-2017 as a Republican. He left the Republican Party and joined the Democratic Party ahead of announcing his candidacy for governor.

He was elected via special election to the 113th Congress to fill the late seat of Rep. Charlies William Young. He was re-elected, and then lost in 2026.

Jolly has named Gwen Graham as his running mate – who previously represented Florida’s 2nd Congressional District. Graham built her early career around education, where she focused on supporting teachers and students.

The main issues the Jolly/Graham team is focused on are affordable healthcare for Floridians, reducing gun violence and restoring services for veterans, according to their websites. Jolly has been focused on reducing the state’s affordability crisis by expanding affordable access to housing, healthcare, and education.

When is the general election?

The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Key dates to know:

Oct. 5: Deadline to register to vote in the November general election

Oct. 22: Deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot

Oct. 24-31: Early voting period

Nov. 3: Election Day